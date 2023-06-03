ArtPath returns to Lansing, celebrates art and creativity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The sixth annual ArtPath kicked off Friday in Lansing, offering an artistic extravaganza that spans over two miles of the Lansing River Trail.

The exhibition showcases the creative works of 20 local and regional artists and will be open to the public until the end of September.

“Public art and art, in general, is so important for the community,” said Katrina Daniels, with the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center. “With this project, I think that we highlight spaces that people either may be familiar with and don’t notice as much or spaces that people don’t take the opportunity to come down and see.”

Organizers said events like this make people fall in love with Lansing all over again.

“We’ve seen so many people over there taking selfies, taking photos of each other, and putting their dog on there,” Daniels said. “It’s a place that people may have just walked by many times and now it’s a spot that kind of brings a smile to your face and adds a little bit of whimsy.”

The summer kick-off event signified the beginning of a vibrant season in Lansing. Emily Stevens, who works in the Parks and Recreation Department, said it also serves as a prelude to the upcoming Wednesday evening concerts in the park.

“Between ArtPath and the concerts, we thought it was a good way to say hey you know come on out and enjoy everything,” Stevens said. “Six years ago, the gallery and the city got together to create this art path and it’s been going so well and we have so many beautiful pieces of art and we just want to keep celebrating.”

Beyond the Wednesday evening concerts, the artists from the ArtPath will be hosting a series of events throughout the summer. These include artist talks and art workshops, all of which will be free and open to the public. Each event will be held in a different Lansing park.

