Your Health: Are you a mosquito magnet?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mosquitos hunt down any member of the human species by tracking our CO2 exhalations, body heat, and body odor.

There are many popular theories for why someone might be a preferred snack - including blood type, blood sugar level, or being a woman or child. But there is little credible data to support most of these theories.

“When they bite, it’s uncomfortable cause there’s an irritation associated with the biting of the mosquito,” said Michael Roe. “It’s actually injecting saliva into your body.”

Each year, mosquitos infect about 400 million humans with the dengue virus while they taste your blood. In addition to dengue, they transmit viruses such as yellow fever, Zika virus, and chikungunya.

Certain people are more attracted to mosquitos than others because they have higher levels of carboxylic acids on their skin. The acid is produced through sebum, an oily layer that coats a person’s skin.

Roe and his colleagues are working on a mosquito repellant cloth to prevent even these people from getting infected by the pesky insects.

“We have an amazing scientist on our team that’s a mathematician,” Roe said. “He can mathematically define all those perimeters, combining them to describe what a cloth would have to be like to prevent mosquitos from biting.”

Scientists at Rockefeller University believe the solution might be to manipulate our skin microbiomes, but until then, keep using lots of bug spray!

