‘Thursday Night Live’ concert series begins in Mason

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents can go to the Thursday Night Live concert series over the summer.

The Mason Area Chamber of Commerce puts on the series. Musical performances will be on eight select Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Ingham County Courthouse Square.

It is free to attend.

More information can be found on the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce website.

