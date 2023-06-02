Advertise With Us

Schools Rule: Field trip inspires career aspirations for Williamston students

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eighth-grade students in Williamston recently visited the Wilson Talent Center to gain a firsthand understanding of various career opportunities.

The field trip aimed to assist students in making informed decisions about their future academic paths. During the visit, the students had the opportunity to engage in different classes offered at the Wilson Talent Center.

“It’s not something we regularly do at school,” said Madeline, a student. “It shows what we’re learning and what we would do in an actual situation as a job.”

Lindy Daman, the Career Development Coordinator, emphasized that career exploration begins early in Michigan, even as early as kindergarten.

“By middle school, they are really in the exploration stage and this event gives them a better opportunity to get a closer look at career technical education programs that are available to them,” Daman said.

The center aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in their chosen fields.

Madeline said she’s interested in a career in science, inspired by her uncle, who teaches agriscience at a similar career tech institution near Traverse City.

“That was really cool,” Madeline said. “That would be interesting.”

In the future, Madeline envisions following in her uncle’s footsteps, starting her journey at the Wilson Talent Center.

As one of the few career technical education schools in Mid-Michigan, the center not only provides students with valuable college credits during high school but also offers state and national certifications, enhancing their career prospects upon graduation.

