Not much rain coming but some cooler temperatures are on the way
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is going to be another very hot day around Mid-Michigan. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki talks about how high temperatures will get close to record high values in Lansing. Plus Nicole Buchmann has a preview of what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m. and we check in with members of our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.
More:
Avoiding heat illness during hot spring
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 1, 2023
- Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
- Lansing Record High: 93° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 36° 1901
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1934
- Jackson Record Low: 34º 1966
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.