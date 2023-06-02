Advertise With Us

Not much rain coming but some cooler temperatures are on the way

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is going to be another very hot day around Mid-Michigan. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki talks about how high temperatures will get close to record high values in Lansing. Plus Nicole Buchmann has a preview of what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m. and we check in with members of our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 1, 2023

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 93° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1901
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 34º 1966

