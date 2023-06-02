Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Summer educational activities

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As students get ready for summer break, it’s important to keep them engaged while away from school.

Betsy Mappilaparampil, with the Impression 5 Science Center, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss how parents can keep their children occupied and learning during the summer months.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the City of Hillsdale...
Hillsdale police seeks subject in beach assault investigation
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County
Michigan residents arrested as part of $6M pandemic relief fraud scheme

Latest News

‘It takes a village - Mid-Michigan programs aim to combat summer hunger
Plus drivers in Detroit Grand Prix visited kids at a hospital and let them get behind the wheel...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Ishbia, MSU to end NIL agreement and remembering a dark day for Tigers fans
What the Tech: Alexa is always listening
At least one person was injured in a June 2, 2023 fire that involved multiple homes in Lansing.
Fire that spread to multiple houses in Lansing injures 1
Fire spreads to multiple homes in Lansing