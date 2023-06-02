Mid-Michigan Matters: Summer educational activities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As students get ready for summer break, it’s important to keep them engaged while away from school.

Betsy Mappilaparampil, with the Impression 5 Science Center, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss how parents can keep their children occupied and learning during the summer months.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.