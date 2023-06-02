Advertise With Us

Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the City of Hillsdale...
Hillsdale police seeks subject in beach assault investigation
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County
Michigan residents arrested as part of $6M pandemic relief fraud scheme

Latest News

A Utah school district is banning the Bible.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools
‘It takes a village - Mid-Michigan programs aim to combat summer hunger
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
Plus drivers in Detroit Grand Prix visited kids at a hospital and let them get behind the wheel...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Ishbia, MSU to end NIL agreement and remembering a dark day for Tigers fans
What the Tech: Alexa is always listening