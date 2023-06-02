Magical Realm Festival kicks off at Eaton County Fairgrounds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to dive into the magical fantasy world, the Magical Realm Fantasy Faire opens Saturday in Charlotte.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
It wraps up Sunday at the Eaton County Fairgrounds.
It costs $10 to get in.
More information can be found on its official website.
