JATA offers residents free rides to Jackson area cooling centers

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Area Transportation Authority will offer area residents free bus rides to local cooling centers when the heat rises to 90° or higher.

Free “Hot Tickets” are available at participating agencies for Jackson residents whose health would be at risk during high temperatures.

Participating agencies and organizations:

Department on Aging 517-788-4364; 1715 Lansing Ave. (Monday – Friday: 8am to 4pm/ Saturday: 10am to 6pm)

King Recreation Center 517-788-4067; 1107 Adrian St. (Any day when temperatures are forecast to feel over 90 degrees/ 9am – 5pm during program hours)

Carnegie Library 517-788-4087; Jackson District Library; 244 W. Michigan Ave. (Monday-Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday: 9am-6pm, Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 1pm-5 pm ** All Locations**)

JATA Transfer Center 517-783-6437; 127 W. Cortland St. (Monday-Friday: 6am to 6pm, Saturday: 10am to 6pm)

Westwood Mall 517-787-1170: W. Michigan Ave. (Monday-Thursday: 11am to 7pm, Friday-Saturday: 11am-8pm, Sunday: 12pm-5pm)

The tickets can only be used to get to participating cooling centers.

“Our Hot Ticket program can help to bring some much needed relief to local residents lacking access to air conditioning or a safe place to cool off during a heat emergency,” said Michael Brown, Executive Director of the Jackson Area Transportation Authority.

