Jackson moped rider in custody after allegedly flees from trooper, throws gun

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report an attempted traffic stop of a moped driver led to a crash and arrest on Thursday.

A trooper attempted stopping a moped driver for running a stop sign on Bates St. at Michigan Ave. when the driver fled through a parking lot and crashed, according to MSP.

MSP reports the 31-year-old from Jackson threw a gun and was taken into custody as he tried to run.

Charges for the incident include Carrying Concealed Weapon, Felon in Possession of a gun, Possession of Fentanyl, and tampering with a serial number on a firearm. The moped is also suspected to be stolen as the serial number was scraped off, according to MSP.

