‘It takes a village’ - Mid-Michigan programs aim to combat summer hunger

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For some families, school is more than a place of learning, it’s where their children get a hot meal every day.

With school almost out for summer, it raises concerns for some parents. To lessen the burden on those families, there are programs in Mid-Michigan that provide meals to children throughout the summer.

“We hear way too often from families, especially parents, is that they’re going to go hungry themselves so they can make sure their kids have full nutrition over these next couple of months,” said Kelly Miller, with the Greater Lansing Food Bank. “When kids lose access to food it’s hard on families.”

The Greater Lansing Food Bank is offering free meals throughout the summer. Miller said nearly 20,000 children in Mid-Michigan face food insecurity every day.

It’s something Holt Public Schools is trying to change.

Holt Public Schools food service director Evan Robertson said his district provides free meals on weekdays to anyone under the age of 18.

“It takes a village to feed a whole town,” said Robertson. “A full meal also will help you to just feel better about yourself. Feel better and enjoy summer”

“When we can come together as a community it provides a lot of relief,” Miller said.

Holt Public Schools will have Mobile Lunch Sites from June 26 through Aug. 2. They will take place at Delhi Township Offices, Veterans Memorial Park from 11:30 a.m. to noon and at Kensington Meadows from 12:45-1:15 p.m.

Hope Middle School will serve breakfast and lunch from June 26 through Aug. 2. Breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More information can be found on Holt Public Schools’ website.

You can find the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s food distribution schedule here.

