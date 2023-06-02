Advertise With Us

Ishbia, Michigan State to end NIL agreement

Some athletes are paid up to $700 per month.
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left,...
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left, and Mat Ishbia laugh as they are introduced with Michigan State's 2000 national championship team during halftime of the Michigan State-Florida NCAA college basketball game, in East Lansing, Mich. A suburban Detroit mortgage company led by Ishaba, will pay $500 a month to all basketball and football players at the university. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has lost one of its top name image and likeness (NIL) contributors to members of the football, men’s basketball, and volleyball teams.

United Wholesale Mortgage owner Matt Ishbia has announced his financial NIL commitments to MSU athletes on those three teams will end at the end of June 2023. Some athletes are paid up to $700 per month.

More on MSU donors: Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies

Ishbia reportedly claims by being the owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, paying MSU athletes would be a conflict of interest.

Also on Friday, Ishbia also hired former Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel to coach his Suns next season. Vogel replaces Monty Williams, who is likely to join the Detroit Pistons.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the City of Hillsdale...
Hillsdale police seeks subject in beach assault investigation
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County
Michigan residents arrested as part of $6M pandemic relief fraud scheme

Latest News

Plus drivers in Detroit Grand Prix visited kids at a hospital and let them get behind the wheel...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Ishbia, MSU to end NIL agreement and remembering a dark day for Tigers fans
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kolton Samson
Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies
Duane Vernon, longtime supporter of Michigan State University athletics, has died at the age of...
Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies