Ishbia, Michigan State to end NIL agreement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has lost one of its top name image and likeness (NIL) contributors to members of the football, men’s basketball, and volleyball teams.

United Wholesale Mortgage owner Matt Ishbia has announced his financial NIL commitments to MSU athletes on those three teams will end at the end of June 2023. Some athletes are paid up to $700 per month.

Ishbia reportedly claims by being the owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, paying MSU athletes would be a conflict of interest.

Also on Friday, Ishbia also hired former Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel to coach his Suns next season. Vogel replaces Monty Williams, who is likely to join the Detroit Pistons.

