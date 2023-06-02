Ionia Public Schools to release students early Friday due to heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ionia Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Friday due to excessive heat. The district said in a Facebook post Thursday night that classroom temperatures will exceed 90 degrees on Friday which poses health and safety concerns.

The district says lunch will be served at each building prior to the early dismissal.

Here are a list of the early dismissal times for the district on Friday, June 2nd:

Ionia High School, Ionia Middle School, Welch and Rather: 10:53 a.m.

Bulldog Beginnings Preschool: 11:30 a.m.

Emerson: 11:43 a.m.

Boyce, Jefferson, Twin Rivers: 11:53 a.m.

Mid-Michigan is currently experiencing a heat wave with multiple days this week in the 90′s and cooling centers have opened up across the area for those who need to get out of the heat.

Detroit Public Schools will also have an early dismissal Friday due to heat and Grand Rapids Public Schools canceled school on Thursday and Friday for the same reason.

