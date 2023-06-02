Improv troupe delivers workshop for inmates at Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office welcomed students and instructors from the Act as If Improv Troupe and the DeWitt Creativity Group to the Ingham County Jail for an introduction to improvisation for inmates.

According to the sheriff’s office, a dozen inmates participated in the two-hour workshop focused on building active participation, collaboration, idea sharing, communication, active listening, and creative-problem solving.

“For the past two hours it felt like I wasn’t in jail and I got to laugh, learn, and know that we are not forgotten in here,” one inmate said.

The sheriff’s office said this is the first time the program took place in our jail.

