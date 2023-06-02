Advertise With Us

Improv troupe delivers workshop for inmates at Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

(Ingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office welcomed students and instructors from the Act as If Improv Troupe and the DeWitt Creativity Group to the Ingham County Jail for an introduction to improvisation for inmates.

According to the sheriff’s office, a dozen inmates participated in the two-hour workshop focused on building active participation, collaboration, idea sharing, communication, active listening, and creative-problem solving.

“For the past two hours it felt like I wasn’t in jail and I got to laugh, learn, and know that we are not forgotten in here,” one inmate said.

The sheriff’s office said this is the first time the program took place in our jail.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the City of Hillsdale...
Hillsdale police seeks subject in beach assault investigation
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
Michigan residents arrested as part of $6M pandemic relief fraud scheme

Latest News

Michigan sees late spring heat wave, higher energy costs - clipped version
Jackson moped rider in custody after allegedly flees from trooper, throws gun
We’re still searching for rain as high temperatures will climb to near 90º and we can expect a...
Still searching for rain and Friday’s headlines
Charlotte AT&T landline customers warned 911 service out of order