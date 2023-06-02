Advertise With Us

Habitat for Humanity builds 900th ramp in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Habitat for Humanity Capital Region ramp crew built their 900th accessibility ramp for the Mid-Michigan community.

The ramp will be located at Torrence Court in Lansing to assist disabled seniors with mobility issues. The current ramp crew consists of 13 volunteers and has had over 30 regular volunteers since it first started.

Judith Taylor who volunteered said the work they are doing is all about helping the community.

“The reality is, these folks have been stuck there reliant on neighbors, or caregivers, or ambulance workers to have to get them in and out of the house to take them to medical appointments,” said Taylor. It provides access back to the community and a lot of access back to medical appointments and things in the community that people need.”

Habitat Capital Rewgion’s ramp crew of volunteers has helped locals by providing safer and easier access to their homes for over 29 years.

