Former DeWitt police officer’s motion to dismiss assault charges denied

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County Circuit Court Judge denied a former DeWitt Police Officer’s motion to dismiss assault charges from an altercation two years ago with a newspaper delivery driver.

According to authorities, Chad Vorce, an off-duty DeWitt police officer, drew his firearm twice after approaching a van in his neighborhood. Officials said the altercation occurred Jan. 14, 2021 and was outside Vorce’s jurisdiction.

Vorce is charged with Felonious Assault, Felony Firearm, and Misconduct in Office. The Court also denied Vorce’s motion to subpoena the victim’s employee personnel file.

Vorce was placed on administrative leave in January 2021 and fired in November 2021.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.