Advertise With Us

First livestream of Mars starts Friday

FILE - The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken...
FILE - The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from Mars.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mars is making its livestreaming debut on YouTube Friday.

The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from the red planet.

The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the agency’s Mars Express, which is a mission to take 3D images of the planet’s surface.

While the agency is calling it a livestream, it will not be truly live from Mars.

The ESA estimates it will take about 17 minutes for the light needed to form the images to travel from Mars to Earth, then another minute to make it to servers on the ground.

They hope to stream a new image about every 50 seconds.

The ESA says it will have the stream up on its YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the City of Hillsdale...
Hillsdale police seeks subject in beach assault investigation
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
Michigan residents arrested as part of $6M pandemic relief fraud scheme

Latest News

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Improv troupe delivers workshop for inmates at Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
FILE - The sign for Fort Bragg, N.C., is displayed, Jan. 4, 2020. Fort Bragg shed its...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Barry County (Mo.) deputies arrest 6 of 7 escapees
Michigan sees late spring heat wave, higher energy costs - clipped version