Fire that spread to multiple houses in Lansing injures 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire that spread to multiple houses was extinguished Friday afternoon in Lansing.

Authorities said the fire, which involved three or four houses near the intersection of Willow Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, was under control just after 5 p.m.

Fire crews are currently checking for hot spots.

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

