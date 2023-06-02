Advertise With Us

Fire that spread to multiple houses in Lansing injures 1

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire that spread to multiple houses was extinguished Friday afternoon in Lansing.

Authorities said the fire, which involved three or four houses near the intersection of Willow Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, was under control just after 5 p.m.

Fire crews are currently checking for hot spots.

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the City of Hillsdale...
Hillsdale police seeks subject in beach assault investigation
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County
Michigan residents arrested as part of $6M pandemic relief fraud scheme

Latest News

‘It takes a village - Mid-Michigan programs aim to combat summer hunger
Plus drivers in Detroit Grand Prix visited kids at a hospital and let them get behind the wheel...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Ishbia, MSU to end NIL agreement and remembering a dark day for Tigers fans
What the Tech: Alexa is always listening
Fire spreads to multiple homes in Lansing