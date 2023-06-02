Collapsed utility pole causes thousands to lose power in Bath Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of 10:55 p.m. Thursday, more than 6,700 people are without power in Bath Township.

The outage started just before 9:30 p.m.

According to a representative with Consumers Energy, the power outage was caused by a utility pole that had fallen. Power is expected to be restored by midnight.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light by calling 877-295-5001.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

