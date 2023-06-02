Advertise With Us

Charlotte AT&T landline customers warned 911 service out of order

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Early Friday morning people in Charlotte who use At&T’s landline service were warned they may not be able to call 911.

Officials from At&T say that a copper line in the area is cut.

If you need to call 911 you are asked to use a cell phone or contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 517-543-3510.

