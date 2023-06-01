Your Health: Replacing bad thoughts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than half of all Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in their lives, but some small steps can make a big difference.

Just being aware of your mental health status is an important step. Also, practice daily deep breathing. Studies show this habit can help regulate your heart rate and nervous system. And keep a daily gratitude journal. Simply writing down two things you are grateful for over two weeks can lessen depression and anxiety.

“We have to look deep inside, I think, and ask ourselves, ‘honestly, what am I struggling with?’ And it’s not often the obvious thing,” said David Baker. “Mental health is about being able again to find joy or contentment in something simple.”

Also, engage in play! Research shows being playful can lower stress and improve healthy coping strategies when you’re faced with difficult situations.

Another must: make sure you get enough sunlight. Vitamin D helps regulate your mood, metabolism, immune system, and more. Experts recommend 10 to 30 minutes of midday sunlight several times a week to maintain levels of vitamin D.

Lastly: prioritize a sleep routine. Try to wake up at the same time each day, avoid alcohol and caffeine before bed, and expose yourself to the light right when you wake up.

With simple ways to improve your mental health, therapy is another great way to maintain good mental health.

