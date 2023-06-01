Advertise With Us

WIC increases income guidelines, widens eligibility

WIC (Women Infants and Children)
WIC (Women Infants and Children)(WIC program)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Additional families may now qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) after an increase in Michigan’s income guidelines for the program.

“The 2023 federal income guidelines reflect a significant increase as of June 1,” said Christina Herring, WIC director. “This is good news for Michiganders as more families may now be eligible for this important program that provides valuable nutritional education and healthy foods.”

A family of four may qualify for WIC with an annual income of up to $55,500, a $4,162 or 8.1 percent increase from last year.

WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level.

The following are income guidelines by family size:

Family Size*Annual IncomeWeekly Income
2$36,482$702
3$45,991$885
4$55,500$1,068
5$65,009$1,251
6$74,518$1,434

*Each expected infant counts as one in the family size. For additional family sizes, please visit the Michigan WIC Income Guidelines.

Individuals who are pregnant or have had a baby within the past 6 months, are currently breastfeeding, or are the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5 are encouraged to contact their local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Families who do not qualify for these programs may still be eligible for WIC due to WIC’s higher income limits.

For more information, visit the Women, Infants & Children website. Contact WIC by calling 800-942-1636 or via email.

Read next:
Man arrested following deadly shooting inside Flint bus station
The University of Michigan Flint Police Department is answering calls outside of the university...
Fire, police authorities warn public about text scam
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
MSP: 10-year-old steals car, flees from police on I-75
The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County

Latest News

Falcon babies at Lansing BWL banded
Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan
Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
Duane Vernon, longtime supporter of Michigan State University athletics, has died at the age of...
Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies