What the Tech: Father’s Day gift ideas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Father’s Day around the corner, it’s never too soon to start looking for give ideas.

Did you know that surge protectors should be replaced every few years? Even more frequently for cheap ones like this. Each time you have a blackout, the surge protector takes the hit for your big-screen TV. After taking those hits for a couple of years, these power strips won’t protect your TV.

Austere surge protectors have multiple AC outlets and fast-charging USB-C plugs. Two outlets are specifically designed to protect big-screen TVs and two for audio equipment such as surround sound systems, though you can use them for anything that needs protecting from power surges. Austere surge protectors replace the outlet cover and mount flush against the wall and look nice too.

Surround sound systems are great, but for dad or granddad have trouble hearing what people on TV are saying, just making the sound louder doesn’t work. The ZVOX soundbars make movie dialogue easier to hear and understand. Rather than just increasing the volume, these sound bars can lower the sound of background music and special effects and isolate what the actors are saying and make it easier to understand.

Vinyl records and turntables are retro no more as people of all ages are spinning stax of wax again. Audio Technica turntables are a good entry point into vinyl listening. These start at around $100. For higher-end audiophiles, Marley’s ‘Stir it up’ turntable is a statement piece made from bamboo that looks as good as it sounds.

Some turntables like have built-in Bluetooth so they can listen over headphones, earbuds, or a wireless speaker.

If they already have an old turntable, the new ones have many more features. And if they have one, you can buy music from their favorite artists for birthdays, Christmas, and next Father’s Day.

