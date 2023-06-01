Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kolton Samson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kolton Samson from Lansing.

He’s a 9-year-old who plays with the Lansing Vipers Floor Hockey.

It’s his third year playing. He also loves video games and math.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.