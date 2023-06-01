Advertise With Us

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kolton Samson

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kolton Samson from Lansing.

He’s a 9-year-old who plays with the Lansing Vipers Floor Hockey.

It’s his third year playing. He also loves video games and math.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County

Latest News

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kolton Samson
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kolton Samson
Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies
Duane Vernon, longtime supporter of Michigan State University athletics, has died at the age of...
Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watches during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA...
Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say