Staudt on Sports LIVE: A dark day for Tigers fans, and the next Pistons coach (possibly)

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about how this day 13 years ago lives forever in the heads of Tigers fans, the Detroit Pistons possibly finding their next head coach, and the hefty price tag it may come with. Plus drivers in Detroit Grand Prix visited a kids at a hospital and let them get behind wheel of their Indy cars (while in park).

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

