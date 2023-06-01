Staudt on Sports LIVE: A dark day for Tigers fans, and the next Pistons coach (possibly)

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about how this day 13 years ago lives forever in the heads of Tigers fans, the Detroit Pistons possibly finding their next head coach, and the hefty price tag it may come with. Plus drivers in Detroit Grand Prix visited a kids at a hospital and let them get behind wheel of their Indy cars (while in park).

