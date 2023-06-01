Mid-Michigan utility providers begin summer rates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan residents will see an increase in their electricity bills Thursday as temperatures hit 90 degrees for the first time in 2023.

Beginning Thursday, June 1, utility providers are starting their summer rates, which will last until the end of September. This change causes electricity use between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to be more expensive.

Consumers Energy said the electricity rate during the summer is about 1.5 times higher than the “off-peak” rate price.

The seasonal change is part of a new pricing mechanism required by Michigan’s utility regulators.

Consumers Energy said the summer rate “ensures a cleaner energy future.” DTE and Consumers Energy encourage consumers to save money by reducing electricity use or shifting electricity use to only mornings, nights or weekends.

There are a few things Michiganders can do to save money this summer:

Increase the temperature on the thermostat by five degrees

Swap out old lightbulbs with LEDs

Postpone doing laundry and turning on a dishwasher to later or earlier in the day

Refresh AC filters

Pug into a smart strip

Install a smart thermostat that can automatically adjust the temperature for best performance

