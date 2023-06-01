Mid-Michigan heat wave spurs surge in heating, cooling business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the high temperatures of the spring heat wave persist, phones are ringing non-stop at heating and cooling businesses across Michigan as residents rush to ensure their air conditioning units are up and running.

With Mid-Michigan residents having to switch on their AC units for the first time this season, heating and cooling businesses are working hard to keep their customers cool and comfortable.

However, experts warn that with the hot weather expected to continue throughout the upcoming weekend, homeowners should consider getting their air conditioners inspected to avoid costly repairs.

Dominik, a repairman from Applegate Home and Comfort, has been making house calls in Haslett to address malfunctioning air conditioning units. He typically handles around four jobs per day but faced double the workload on Wednesday due to the soaring temperatures.

Brian VandeStreek, the general manager of Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling, said business is booming.

“So yesterday, I think we had a record-breaking call day,” VandeStreek said. “Which was great for us but unfortunately, for a lot of customers out there, their air conditioners were not operational.”

According to VandeStreek, his company received almost a thousand phone calls on Tuesday, with approximately 100 estimates for new AC unit installations.

He said preventative maintenance is key in keeping your unit operational.

“Certainly, we are seeing people who are replacing their systems and moving up to a more high-efficiency air conditioner, but we are also seeing people who maybe didn’t get their air conditioner maintained properly that just need an extra pound of refrigerant or maybe they need a new capacitor,” VandeStreek said. “It’s kind of a 50-50 mix right now.

Many heating and cooling companies are experiencing a significant surge in business. Tom Snyder, president of Applegate Home Comfort, said that all contractors are busy, and appointment wait times could become an issue during periods of high demand.

“When it gets hot like this, every contractor gets backed up for days, weeks,” Snyder said. “It is a real hectic time.”

Experts suggest that a little preventive maintenance can go a long way in avoiding emergency repairs.

Applegate Home Comfort advises homeowners to schedule a yearly maintenance check, which typically costs around $90. In contrast, emergency repairs start at $125 just for the initial assessment and may further escalate depending on the necessary services.

