Advertise With Us

Michigan residents arrested as part of $6M pandemic relief fraud scheme

Many of the loan applications were submitted in the names of identity theft victims.
(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Eight residents of Michigan and California were charged for their alleged roles in a $6 million fraud scheme targeting multiple pandemic relief programs, according to court records.

According to the indictment, the defendants made fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications. Many of the applications were submitted in the names of identity theft victims.

Deangelo Jackson-Portwood, 40, of Livonia; Anton Greenwood, 37, of Detroit; Adartha Tillman, 39, of Eastpointe; Timothy Boyle, 55, of Los Angeles County, California; Tyrone Boyle, 55, of Los Angeles County, California; Christopher Lindsay, 36, of Detroit; Taurean Davis, 41, of Detroit; and Maurice Brown-Portwood, 33, of Van Buren Township, were charged in an indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The defendants face up to twenty years in prison based on the wire fraud conspiracy charge and a consecutive two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft charge.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Small Business Administration, and the Department of Labor – Office of the Inspector General.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County

Latest News

Falcon babies at Lansing BWL banded
Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan
Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
Duane Vernon, longtime supporter of Michigan State University athletics, has died at the age of...
Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies