Meridian Township police ask public for help finding missing juvenile

(Meridian Township Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile.

Santaura Harmon was last seen heading towards Ted Black Woods wearing a grey hoodie, white T-shirt and black pants. No further details were given.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or non-emergency dispatch at 517-332-6526.

