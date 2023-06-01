Meridian Township police ask public for help finding missing juvenile

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile.

Santaura Harmon was last seen heading towards Ted Black Woods wearing a grey hoodie, white T-shirt and black pants. No further details were given.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or non-emergency dispatch at 517-332-6526.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.