MDHHS provides heat-related safety tips as temperatures surge throughout Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With temperatures reaching over 90 degrees in Michigan over the next several days, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging all residents to stay cool to beat the heat.

According to a press release, MDHHS routinely reviews emergency department (ED) data for heat-related illness. As daily temperatures rise above 80 degrees, ED visits for heat-related illnesses tend to increase. This is often more likely for the first high-heat event of the year as people are not as used to those kinds of temperatures and may not take the necessary precautions.

“It’s important Michiganders stay hydrated and understand the risks of excessive heat exposure during this warm weather,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Young children, older adults and those who have medical conditions are at increased risk for heat-related illness, so be sure to check frequently on them and others in your community who may need additional assistance.”

To prevent complications from the heat, residents are encouraged to:

Drink more fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.

Limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest in the morning and evening.

Spend time indoors in air conditioning at home or in a cooling center.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Wear sunscreen, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance.

For those without access to air conditioning, text or call 211 or contact your local health department to find out if there is a cooling center nearby. You can also spend some time at an air-conditioned library, shopping mall or other public building – even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help.

In addition to staying hydrated and out of the sun, residents are reminded to never leave children or pets alone in a car even with windows cracked. Temperatures inside a car can easily be double the temperature outside, and because a child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s they are more susceptible to heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are both forms of heat-related illness. Signs of heat-related illness vary but may include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, fainting, an extremely high body temperature (above 103°F) and tiredness. Heatstroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature and can result in death if not treated promptly.

For more information about how to protect yourself and your loved ones from heat-related illness, see the MDHHS Heat Awareness and Safety Fact Sheet, also available in Spanish, Arabic, and Bengali, or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.