Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan lost three iconic sports figures in the past few weeks. Now a fourth as one of Michigan State University’s greatest boosters has passed away. Duane Vernon died Wednesday night at Sparrow Hospital following some health struggles. At age 91, Vernon had his wife and daughter with him.

The Ithaca native served in numerous Michigan Sports supportive athletic roles through the years, earning him the nickname “Mr. MSU” for his love of Spartan athletics and he served in numerous MSU supportive athletic roles through the years.

Vernon was instrumental in naming MSU’s ice arena “Munn Arena” in 1974. A 1953 graduate of Michigan State University, Vernon was inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2000, Sports Illustrated named Vernon to its all-American team of sports fans.

During his time at Ithaca High School, Vernon became the first tennis letter winner in school history.

Vernon’s funeral will be held next Wednesday with arrangements by Estes Leadley Lansing.

