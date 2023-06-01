Advertise With Us

Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies

Vernon was instrumental in naming MSU’s ice arena “Munn Arena” in 1974.
Duane Vernon, longtime supporter of Michigan State University athletics, has died at the age of...
Duane Vernon, longtime supporter of Michigan State University athletics, has died at the age of 91.(Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame)
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan lost three iconic sports figures in the past few weeks. Now a fourth as one of Michigan State University’s greatest boosters has passed away. Duane Vernon died Wednesday night at Sparrow Hospital following some health struggles. At age 91, Vernon had his wife and daughter with him.

The Ithaca native served in numerous Michigan Sports supportive athletic roles through the years, earning him the nickname “Mr. MSU” for his love of Spartan athletics and he served in numerous MSU supportive athletic roles through the years.

Vernon was instrumental in naming MSU’s ice arena “Munn Arena” in 1974. A 1953 graduate of Michigan State University, Vernon was inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2000, Sports Illustrated named Vernon to its all-American team of sports fans.

During his time at Ithaca High School, Vernon became the first tennis letter winner in school history.

Vernon’s funeral will be held next Wednesday with arrangements by Estes Leadley Lansing.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County

Latest News

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watches during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA...
Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say
Highlights from both Diamond Classic Semifinal games at McLane Stadium on the campus of...
May 31: Diamond Classic Semifinal Highlights
Diamond Classic May 31 Highlights
Additional Spartan football game times, networks announced