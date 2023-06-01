Ingham County Clerk announces not running for Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced Thursday she is not running for Congress.

Byrum said she had been approached to run for Congress over the past decade.

“In my conversations with leaders in government, labor, and other interest groups, I believe that the support would have been there for me to RUN and WIN in this bid for Congress,” said Byrum. “However, I have seen how the Republicans at all levels have tried to undermine our American Democracy over the last three years and I know that our voters need passionate advocates here in Michigan to ensure that they continue to enjoy an unimpeded right to vote.”

“I have decided against running for Congress, this year, in the 7th Congressional District,” said Byrum.

Byrum is in her third term as Ingham County Clerk, acting as the county’s Chief Election Official.

Before her current role, she served three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives for House District 67. She served as Chair for the Democratic Caucus, Chair of the Intergovernmental, Urban and Regional Affairs Committee, and the Ranking Democrat of the Redistricting and Elections Committee.

“I have come to the decision that, while I know I would be an effective member of Congress, my passion is with elections and voter engagement. I believe the voters need me to remain here to stand up against the election misinformation and disinformation and ensure their access to the ballot box,” said Byrum. “I will therefore seek re-election to remain Ingham County Clerk for a fourth term.”

