How to make the right call towards retirement

Mike from LifePlan Financial Design tells us how to make the right calls for your retirement planning.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When it comes to preparing for your retirement, there are a lot of complicated decisions to choose from. So how do we make sure we are making the right calls?

Mike Douglas, the president of LifePlan Financial Design, a Lansing area firm that focuses on preparing people for a successful retirement.

He explains how big of a deal it is to be thinking about having an income plan.

Plus social security can be a source of income, so Mike talks about maximizing those benefits.

So for you at home, if you want to learn more about making the right calls, Mike has a great offer for you. Right now, for the first 5 callers with savings of $500,000 or greater, he’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you. This will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now, and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement. A game plan to get you where you need to be. The number to call: 517-200-3330.

For more information visit: https://mylifeplanfinancial.com/

