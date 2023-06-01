Hot, dry weather is here for a while and a look at what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The early season heat wave will continue for the next few days with temperatures remaining well above average. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the forecast for the next few days and Claudia Sella joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of Studio 10. Plus we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 1, 2023

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1934

Lansing Record Low: 30° 1966

Jackson Record High: 101º 1934

Jackson Record Low: 34º 1966

