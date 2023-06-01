Advertise With Us

Hot, dry weather is here for a while and a look at what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The early season heat wave will continue for the next few days with temperatures remaining well above average. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the forecast for the next few days and Claudia Sella joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of Studio 10. Plus we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 1, 2023

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1934
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1966
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 34º 1966

