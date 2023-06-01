Advertise With Us

Hillsdale police seeks subject in beach assault investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Hillsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, the person was possibly involved in an assault at the beach. Further details were not revealed at the time.

A photo of the subject can be seen above.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the City of Hillsdale Police Department at 517-437-6481.

