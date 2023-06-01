Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old woman from Jackson was arrested Thursday by Michigan State Police.
According to authorities, a trooper initiated a traffic stop for speeding on US-127, near Loomis Road. Police said the driver had outstanding warrants and was arrested.
A handgun was located during a search of the vehicle. Police said she did not have a concealed pistol license.
