Advertise With Us

Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested

A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old woman from Jackson was arrested Thursday by Michigan State Police.

According to authorities, a trooper initiated a traffic stop for speeding on US-127, near Loomis Road. Police said the driver had outstanding warrants and was arrested.

A handgun was located during a search of the vehicle. Police said she did not have a concealed pistol license.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County

Latest News

Falcon babies at Lansing BWL banded
Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan
Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan
Duane Vernon, longtime supporter of Michigan State University athletics, has died at the age of...
Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies