Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old woman from Jackson was arrested Thursday by Michigan State Police.

According to authorities, a trooper initiated a traffic stop for speeding on US-127, near Loomis Road. Police said the driver had outstanding warrants and was arrested.

A handgun was located during a search of the vehicle. Police said she did not have a concealed pistol license.

