Grand Ledge opens cooling center due to high temperatures

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Due to high temperatures, a cooling center for the Grand Ledge community is open Thursday and Friday.

Grand Ledge City Hall, located at 310 Greenwood Street, opened Community Room B102 as a cooling center for the community. The City asks to enter through the Greenwood or E. Main Street entrances.

The cooling center is open June 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions can be directed to City Hall at (517) 627-2149. For emergencies, call 911.

