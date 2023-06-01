Grand Ledge opens cooling center due to high temperatures

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Due to high temperatures, a cooling center for the Grand Ledge community is open Thursday and Friday.

Grand Ledge City Hall, located at 310 Greenwood Street, opened Community Room B102 as a cooling center for the community. The City asks to enter through the Greenwood or E. Main Street entrances.

The cooling center is open June 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions can be directed to City Hall at (517) 627-2149. For emergencies, call 911.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.