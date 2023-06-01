First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures again today will climb to near 90º and expect a repeat on Saturday. Cooler days are ahead with highs in the low 80s Sunday and Monday and high temperatures in the 70s are expected for the middle of next week.

What we need is some rain and not much is in the forecast for the week ahead. Saturday and again on Monday we have just small chances of a few widely scattered showers making it to Mid-Michigan. Even if we have rain in the area Saturday and Monday it will not amount to much and not everyone will see it. Mostly sunny skies are expected today, Sunday and for the middle of next week.

First Alert: The hot air aggravates air quality with the carbon dioxide we put in the air. An Air Quality Alert has been issued again for today. Those who have respiratory issues may want to find air conditioning to breathe a better quality of air. Try to avoid using gas powered cars, mowers, fire pits and grills.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 1, 2023

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 36° 1901

Jackson Record High: 100º 1934

Jackson Record Low: 34º 1966

