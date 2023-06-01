Advertise With Us

Falcon babies at Lansing BWL banded

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While you’ve heard a lot about the MSU falcon babies at Spartan Stadium, they’re not the only falcons in town.

Related: Michigan State stadium falcon chicks banded for research

There are peregrine falcon young ones at the Lansing Board of Water and Light that were also banded. There are three boys and a girl - Fred, Thomas, Sailor and Sarah.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has been a nesting site for falcons for almost 20 years.

Each bird has two little anklets to track their migration patterns and population growth. Peregrine falcons are an endangered species in Michigan that mate for life and use the same nesting site year after year.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County
3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County

Latest News

Falcon babies at Lansing BWL banded
Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan
Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan
A gun was seized by Michigan State Police during a June 1, 2023 traffic stop.
Gun seized in traffic stop on US-127, Jackson woman arrested
Duane Vernon, longtime supporter of Michigan State University athletics, has died at the age of...
Longtime MSU booster Duane Vernon dies