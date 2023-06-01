Falcon babies at Lansing BWL banded

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While you’ve heard a lot about the MSU falcon babies at Spartan Stadium, they’re not the only falcons in town.

There are peregrine falcon young ones at the Lansing Board of Water and Light that were also banded. There are three boys and a girl - Fred, Thomas, Sailor and Sarah.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has been a nesting site for falcons for almost 20 years.

Each bird has two little anklets to track their migration patterns and population growth. Peregrine falcons are an endangered species in Michigan that mate for life and use the same nesting site year after year.

