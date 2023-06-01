Advertise With Us

Court: No lawsuit immunity for Michigan official who had rifle during online meeting

FILE - In this image from a Zoom meeting provided by the Grand Traverse, Mich., County Board of...
FILE - In this image from a Zoom meeting provided by the Grand Traverse, Mich., County Board of Commissioners, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous holds a rifle at his home during a county commissioners meeting, Jan. 20, 2021, in Michigan. A lawsuit can go forward against Clous, a Michigan official who flashed a rifle during a public meeting over video conference, a federal appeals court said Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A lawsuit can go forward against a Michigan official who flashed a rifle during a public meeting over video conference, a federal appeals court said Wednesday.

Patricia MacIntosh is suing Ron Clous, alleging he tried to silence her right to free speech when he displayed the rifle during a 2021 meeting of Grand Traverse County commissioners.

Clous has no governmental immunity at this stage of the litigation, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 opinion.

“Virtually smirking and displaying a high-powered rifle at someone during a tension-filled public meeting is pregnant with dangerous meaning,” said judges Jane Stranch and Stephanie Dawkins Davis.

The incident occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic when the county board met over video conference. During the public comment period, MacIntosh urged commissioners to make a statement opposing anti-government militia groups, a few weeks after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

That’s when Clous, a commissioner who was participating from home, left the screen and returned with a rifle.

In response to the lawsuit, an attorney for Clous argued that displaying the rifle was his own “expressive conduct” protected by the Constitution. But the appeals court said it could be considered an “adverse action.”

Clous didn’t seek reelection in 2022 and is no longer a county commissioner.

In a dissent, Judge Jeffrey Sutton said no legal precedent fits to keep MacIntosh’s free speech retaliation lawsuit alive.

“Think of what happened,” he said. “A side view of Commissioner Clous’s lawfully possessed rifle. In that official’s own home. For a few seconds. During a virtual Board of Commissioners meeting. With everyone participating from the safety of their own homes.”

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County
Sheriff’s Office identifies worker killed in Leroy Township crash

Latest News

Grand Ledge opens cooling center due to high temperatures
A deer was on the run in the Flint Township Walmart on Memorial Day.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police chase deer in Flint Twp Walmart
Elizabeth Sabin is an elite athlete and ultra endurance mountain biker on a mission
Marquette teacher and ultra endurance mountain biker hopes to inspire kids
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the details on how the heat is sticking...
Warmth sticks around, but it won’t be sticky