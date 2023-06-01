Advertise With Us

3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A multi-vehicle crash left three injured and caused westbound I-96 in Watertown Township to close for about three hours Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said on May 31 at around 1:45 p.m., a semi-truck driver was unable to stop in time for a traffic backup from construction on I-96 near Wacousta Road and crashed into a car. This caused a chain reaction with two other vehicles.

The crash caused the freeway to close for three hours.

One person was critically injured, and two other drivers sustained minor injuries from the crash.

(Michigan State Police)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Police investigating body found in Downtown Lansing parking lot
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County
Sheriff’s Office identifies worker killed in Leroy Township crash

Latest News

Mid-Michigan utility providers begin summer rates
Dry... Hot Weather Continues
‘This saved my life’ - Mother overcomes addiction through Eaton County Drug Court
‘This saved my life’ - Mother overcomes addiction through Eaton County Drug Court
‘This saved my life’ - Mother overcomes addiction through Eaton County Drug Court