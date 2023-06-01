3 injured from multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A multi-vehicle crash left three injured and caused westbound I-96 in Watertown Township to close for about three hours Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said on May 31 at around 1:45 p.m., a semi-truck driver was unable to stop in time for a traffic backup from construction on I-96 near Wacousta Road and crashed into a car. This caused a chain reaction with two other vehicles.

The crash caused the freeway to close for three hours.

One person was critically injured, and two other drivers sustained minor injuries from the crash.

(Michigan State Police)

