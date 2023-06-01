2 men arrested after driving impaired to Traverse City police station in separate incidents

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police is reminding residents that driving to a police station while intoxicated will likely result in an arrest.

The warning comes after two different men were arrested after reportedly driving impaired to the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post.

According to authorities, a 28-year-old man drove his vehicle to the post on May 8, walked into the lobby and acted irrationally. Police said he was not making sense and was showing signs of being under the influence of drugs.

An ambulance was called for medical treatment and the man was transported to Munson Hospital. Pending a blood test, the case will be submitted to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Later that month, police said a 54-year-old man drove to the same MSP post on Tuesday and requested his fingerprints be taken for an expungement from an operating while intoxicated charge from about 14 years ago. Authorities said the man’s breath smelled like alcohol and he showed other signs of intoxication.

He was arrested on suspicion of OWI and a blood test was obtained at Munson Hospital.

Both men were residents of Traverse City.

The agency is urging residents to drive sober.

“There is an excellent chance you will be arrested if you drive to a Michigan State Police Post while intoxicated,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll.

