What the Tech: ‘Look who died’ scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement is warning of a Facebook scam making the rounds again that can steal information and even your entire account.

It’s the “Look Who Died” scam. This Facebook scam is easy to recognize and easy to avoid. Still, people fall for it every day, even smart people.

The scam involves posts or messages that say “Look who died, I think you know him,” followed by several crying emoji. It appears to be a link to a news report.

Here’s what happens if you click the link, rather than playing a video, you’re prompted to sign in to your Facebook account to see it.

It isn’t a Facebook log in though. If you enter your username and password, the bad guys can log into your account. They can also change your Facebook password and you won’t be able to log back in.

But the posts or messages come from Facebook friends. That’s because those friends are among those who have their profiles cloned. It happens thousands of times a day.

Pay attention to where a link is going. Not to a news outlet, but to websites with strange names.

The posts almost always tag you or some of your friends. They also come through as Facebook messages from friends who’ve had their Facebook profiles compromised.

If you’ve clicked on a link and entered your login information. Change your password as quickly as possible and everyone should have 2-factor authentication turned on to make it more difficult for the hackers to change passwords.

This scam can spread through email, social media, and text messages Just because it looks like it’s coming from someone you know who’s pretty smart, it’s still a scam.

