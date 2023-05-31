Warmth sticks around, but it won’t be sticky
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue the search for some much-needed rain, but heat and sunshine are the weather story for the rest of the week. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the details on how the heat is sticking around, but it won’t be sticky. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m. and we check in with the News 10 team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.
More:
- AAA: ‘100 Deadliest Days’ for teen drivers begins
- Crops threatened by dry weather, Michigan farmers worried about yield, prices
- Clinton County, Eagle Township moving forward with mega site study
- Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 31, 2023
- Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 32° 1966
- Jackson Record High: 94º 1977
- Jackson Record Low: 32º 1966
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.