Warmth sticks around, but it won’t be sticky

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue the search for some much-needed rain, but heat and sunshine are the weather story for the rest of the week. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the details on how the heat is sticking around, but it won’t be sticky. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m. and we check in with the News 10 team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 31, 2023

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 32° 1966
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 32º 1966

