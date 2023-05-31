Advertise With Us

Vote: Lake Superior vying for spot on two USA Today top-ten lists

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Lake Superior is being recognized as one of the best lakes in the U.S., and the best lake for water sports in the U.S. by USA Today and 10Best and Visit Keweenaw is encouraging folks to vote for Superior in both categories.

USA Today regularly curates lists with 10Best, previously mentioning the Upper Peninsula as the best fall color spot in the U.S. in 2022.

Additionally, Mount Bohemia Ski Resort has been recognized for years by USA Today as a top-ten best ski resort in the U.S.

Polls are open online until Monday, June 5 at 12 p.m. The top-ten winning lakes will be announced June 16.

LINKS:

Vote Lake Superior as Best Lake in U.S.A.

Vote Lake Superior as Best Lake For Water Sports

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing
Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Anyone who can identify the men is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying 2 in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the details on how the heat is sticking...
Warmth sticks around, but it won’t be sticky
Jackson works to open Nixon Water Park for the season
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard brings the ball up court in the second half of a Sweet 16...
Akins, Hoggard returning to MSU basketball
Heat continues for Mid-Michigan
FlixBus expands connections in Michigan to Holland, South Haven