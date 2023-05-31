Vote: Lake Superior vying for spot on two USA Today top-ten lists

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Lake Superior is being recognized as one of the best lakes in the U.S., and the best lake for water sports in the U.S. by USA Today and 10Best and Visit Keweenaw is encouraging folks to vote for Superior in both categories.

USA Today regularly curates lists with 10Best, previously mentioning the Upper Peninsula as the best fall color spot in the U.S. in 2022.

Additionally, Mount Bohemia Ski Resort has been recognized for years by USA Today as a top-ten best ski resort in the U.S.

Polls are open online until Monday, June 5 at 12 p.m. The top-ten winning lakes will be announced June 16.

