Traffic alert: Northbound Washington Avenue to close for several months

Southbound traffic will be maintained
Washington Avenue in Lansing will be closed from May 31 to Nov. 15 13, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Washington Avenue in Lansing will be closed at I-96 for construction Wednesday.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, the northbound lanes of Washington Avenue will be closed between Fisher Drive and Edgewood Boulevard at 7 a.m.

Drivers will be detoured east on Willoughby Road, north on Cedar Street, and west on Edgewood Boulevard back to Washington Avenue.

The closure is expected to last until Nov. 15.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

