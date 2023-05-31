Advertise With Us

Times, networks for 5 Michigan football games announced

The 2023 season kicks off for the Wolverines with a visit from the East Carolina University Pirates.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Big Ten Conference announced the game times and networks for five University of Michigan football games in the 2023 season.

The 2023 season kicks off for the Wolverines with a visit from the East Carolina University Pirates. In what will be their first visit to the Big House, the game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock - NBC’s digital platform. The matchup will be the first Big Ten matchup aired on Peacock. After the Wolverines-Pirates matchup, West Virginia travels to Penn State for a 7:30 p.m. game on the platform.

On May 15, it was announced that The Game will kick off at noon on FOX.

Following are the announced game times and television networks:

  • Sept. 2 – vs. East Carolina, Noon (Peacock)
  • Sept. 9 – vs. UNLV, 3:30 pm (CBS)
  • Sept. 16 – vs. Bowling Green, 7:30 pm (Big Ten Network)
  • Sept. 23 – vs. Rutgers, Noon (TBD)
  • Nov. 11 – at Penn State, Noon (Fox)
  • Nov. 25 – vs. Ohio State, Noon (Fox)
  • Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis, Ind.), 8 pm (FOX)

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing
Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Anyone who can identify the men is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying 2 in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports today.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Akins, Hoggard returning to East Lansing
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Additional Spartan football game times, networks announced
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard brings the ball up court in the second half of a Sweet 16...
Akins, Hoggard returning to MSU basketball
Becomes second Okemos player to commit to Big Ten tennis in as many years.
Former Okemos tennis player’s gamble pays off B1G time