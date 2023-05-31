Times, networks for 5 Michigan football games announced

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Big Ten Conference announced the game times and networks for five University of Michigan football games in the 2023 season.

The 2023 season kicks off for the Wolverines with a visit from the East Carolina University Pirates. In what will be their first visit to the Big House, the game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock - NBC’s digital platform. The matchup will be the first Big Ten matchup aired on Peacock. After the Wolverines-Pirates matchup, West Virginia travels to Penn State for a 7:30 p.m. game on the platform.

On May 15, it was announced that The Game will kick off at noon on FOX.

Following are the announced game times and television networks:

Sept. 2 – vs. East Carolina, Noon (Peacock)

Sept. 9 – vs. UNLV, 3:30 pm (CBS)

Sept. 16 – vs. Bowling Green, 7:30 pm (Big Ten Network)

Sept. 23 – vs. Rutgers, Noon (TBD)

Nov. 11 – at Penn State, Noon (Fox)

Nov. 25 – vs. Ohio State, Noon (Fox)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis, Ind.), 8 pm (FOX)

