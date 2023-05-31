Studio 10 Spelling Bee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This evening is the National Spelling Bee, and before Studio 10 put their skills to the test, they took a look at some spelling bee stats.

Did you know that the first spelling bee was held in 1925 and was presented by Kentucky’s Louisville Courier Journal?

Pauline Bell became the first female and spelling bee champion in 1926.

The Bee was first televised in 1946 on NBC.

Studio 10 decided to put their own spelling skills to the test.

