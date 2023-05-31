Advertise With Us

Studio 10 Spelling Bee

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This evening is the National Spelling Bee, and before Studio 10 put their skills to the test, they took a look at some spelling bee stats.

Did you know that the first spelling bee was held in 1925 and was presented by Kentucky’s Louisville Courier Journal?

Pauline Bell became the first female and spelling bee champion in 1926.

The Bee was first televised in 1946 on NBC.

Studio 10 decided to put their own spelling skills to the test.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing
Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Traffic alert: WB I-69 exit ramp to M-13 reopens after crash

Latest News

Explore Hidden Lake Gardens new canopy walk
Explore nature at new heights with Hidden Lake Gardens’ canopy walk
Laingsburg Lions Festival
Mom to Mom nutrition
How to build a well-balanced burger for summer cookouts
Laingsburg Lions Festival