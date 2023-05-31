Staudt on Sports LIVE: Akins, Hoggard returning to East Lansing
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Ellis is in for Tim at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about two Michigan State basketball players returning for the 2023-24 season, more times and networks for MSU football announced, and a red-hot Tiger going on the IR.
