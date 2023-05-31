Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Akins, Hoggard returning to East Lansing

Joey Ellis is in for Tim to talk about two MSU basketball players returning for the 2023-24 season, and more times and networks for MSU football are announced.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Ellis is in for Tim at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about two Michigan State basketball players returning for the 2023-24 season, more times and networks for MSU football announced, and a red-hot Tiger going on the IR.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locations like Kroger accept cans and bottles to be recycled. Consumers get 10-cent for each...
Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings
COVID-19
COVID variant exhibits allergy-like symptoms, experts say
Man hospitalized following shooting in Lansing
Police said all three were already on probation, and will be charged with Possession With...
3 in custody after police find drugs, guns during Lansing traffic stop
Police search for suspects accused of spray painting bridge in Jackson County

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Additional Spartan football game times, networks announced
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
Times, networks for 5 Michigan football games announced
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard brings the ball up court in the second half of a Sweet 16...
Akins, Hoggard returning to MSU basketball
Becomes second Okemos player to commit to Big Ten tennis in as many years.
Former Okemos tennis player’s gamble pays off B1G time