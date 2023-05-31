Advertise With Us

Sheriff’s Office identifies worker killed in Leroy Township crash

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Hillsdale man killed while directing traffic as a construction flag worker in a construction zone on May 25.

James Edward Lockwood was identified as the 70-year-old contractor who was killed. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews had to extricate him from beneath the vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Williamston, sustained minor injuries.

